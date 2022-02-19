PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PFLT. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

