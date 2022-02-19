Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lightning eMotors were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lightning eMotors by 828.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

ZEV stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.