Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CND. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,224,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CND opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

