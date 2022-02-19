Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,990,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,070,391 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,570,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,571,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 516.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 925,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 775,018 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVZ stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

