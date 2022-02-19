Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

DOMA stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27. Doma Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

