Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 49,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 276,618 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $13.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0292 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

