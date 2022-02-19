Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 49,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 276,618 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $13.94.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0292 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
