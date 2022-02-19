Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,842 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Personalis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Personalis by 146,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $432.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

