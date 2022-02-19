Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 256,944 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $288,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 43.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

