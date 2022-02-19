PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.89

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 25353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$578.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About PetroShale (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

