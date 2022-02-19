Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEYUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PEYUF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.87. 37,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

