Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEYUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PEYUF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.87. 37,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.82%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

