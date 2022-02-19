PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Posts Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PGTI stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.