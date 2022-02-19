Phantasma Market Capitalization Tops $164.42 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $164.42 million and $2.40 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003932 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,162.21 or 1.00074629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00067882 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00349623 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

