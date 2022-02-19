Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.33. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

