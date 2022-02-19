Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 7,854 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16.

PriceSmart stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 106.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

