Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 7,854 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 23rd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16.

PriceSmart stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 106.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.