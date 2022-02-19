Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report sales of $29.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.48 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $116.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.68 billion to $129.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.62 billion to $131.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,018. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

