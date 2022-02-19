PIN Market Cap Reaches $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.94 or 0.07001698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,177.32 or 0.99898962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003162 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

