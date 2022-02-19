Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $234.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of PXD opened at $233.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $237.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

