Piper Sandler Comments on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,326,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,699,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

