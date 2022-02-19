Piper Sandler Comments on Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $50.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after buying an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after buying an additional 570,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,221,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

