Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Price Target Increased to €6.30 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) had its target price raised by Citigroup from €5.80 ($6.59) to €6.30 ($7.16) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.30.

OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

