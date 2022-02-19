PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 502,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 21.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 4.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $404,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGS opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.15. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

