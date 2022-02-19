Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 800.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

