Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Post were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Post by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

