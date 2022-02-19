Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.