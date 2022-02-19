Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of RGA opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

