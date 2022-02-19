Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,721,000 after acquiring an additional 298,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

