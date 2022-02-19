Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $6.92 Million Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 289,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

