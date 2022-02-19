Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,401 Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,514,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,623.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $11.46 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.