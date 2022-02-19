Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.