Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $328,000 in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

NYSE ASH opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

