Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,985 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.