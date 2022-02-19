Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 18,982 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 66.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.