PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits Market Capitalization of $536,999.47

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $536,999.47 and approximately $1,621.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.18 or 0.06981356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,187.74 or 1.00016741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00049414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003172 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars.

