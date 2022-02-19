Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $460.18, but opened at $476.00. Pool shares last traded at $448.59, with a volume of 3,938 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.98.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.