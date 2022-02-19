Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 697,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 693,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

