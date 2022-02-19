PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

