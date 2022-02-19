Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 164 ($2.22) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.35).

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.80) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

