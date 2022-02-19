Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.14.

NYSE:PRI opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.28. Primerica has a twelve month low of $134.47 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,914,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 67.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

