Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 258,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 64,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.89% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

