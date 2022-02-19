ProAssurance (PRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProAssurance (PRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.