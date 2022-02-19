ProAssurance (PRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.