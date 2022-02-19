Profund Advisors LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,209 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after buying an additional 15,322,151 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,383,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 8,589,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 7,882,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632,930 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

EDU stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

