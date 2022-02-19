Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

