Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,069 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ODP by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $44.37 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 2.03.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.