Profund Advisors LLC Sells 55,833 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,833 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

