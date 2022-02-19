Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,948 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

