Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

