Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.28

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.33 ($0.06). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.06), with a volume of 8,497 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.73 million and a P/E ratio of 43.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.27.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.