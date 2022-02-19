Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Shares of PRTA traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 747,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,357. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59. Prothena has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 138,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prothena by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

