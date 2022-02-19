Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.71) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.44). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.82 million.
Several research firms recently commented on PRTA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Prothena from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 747,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $79.75.
In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
