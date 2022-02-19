Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.71) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.44). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.82 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Prothena from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 747,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

